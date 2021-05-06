Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,368.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $504,493.10 and $4,368.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00270572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.13 or 0.01188241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.00804851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,181.36 or 0.99916601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 577,309 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

