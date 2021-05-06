Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 211.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

CTMX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 1,039,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $529.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.74.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.