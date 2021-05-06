BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 1,676,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,339. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

