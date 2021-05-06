USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $57.72 million and $255,294.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013361 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007039 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 78,258,877 coins and its circulating supply is 78,258,878 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.