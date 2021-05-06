Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $117.69 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00306463 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001828 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001129 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

