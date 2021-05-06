Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 11% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $110.16 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.00804016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.82 or 0.08997086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

