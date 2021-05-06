Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $151,166.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.15 or 0.00804016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00102557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.82 or 0.08997086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

