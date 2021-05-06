United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $1,770,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 914,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,364. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

