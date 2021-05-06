$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Ensign Group by 839.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Ensign Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 324,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,320. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $98.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

