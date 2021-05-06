Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

