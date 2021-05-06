TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 212,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

