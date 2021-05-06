Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.06. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $19.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 393,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.19. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

