Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 1,062,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,210. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $802.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

