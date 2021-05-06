Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 987,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.