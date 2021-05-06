PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $98.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 615,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,980. PVH has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

