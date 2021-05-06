AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

AXGN traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 1,058,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,158. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

