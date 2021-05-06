Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $189.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.07 million and the lowest is $178.80 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $865.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.76 million to $896.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $894.19 million, with estimates ranging from $855.32 million to $940.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

