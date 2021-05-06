LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells $20,971.40 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $20,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 1 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107.35.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 91 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $9,382.10.

On Friday, February 12th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 76 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $7,266.36.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 133 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $12,746.72.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

