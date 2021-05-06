Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Sells $109,912.50 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 1,245,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

