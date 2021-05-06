Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 263,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,351. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

