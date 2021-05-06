Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 34,383,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,151,012. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

