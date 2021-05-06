Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.15 ($37.83).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS traded up €1.97 ($2.32) on Thursday, hitting €39.95 ($47.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.23.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.