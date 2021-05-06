Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.15 ($37.83).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ETR:BOSS traded up €1.97 ($2.32) on Thursday, hitting €39.95 ($47.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.23.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Swap

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.