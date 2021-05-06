CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 484,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,304. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.