Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 1,284,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,818. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.