Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.910-1.020 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 4,166,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

