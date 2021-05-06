Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Hits $12.14 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $133,935.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,503,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

