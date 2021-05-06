More Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151,845.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $354,658.03 and approximately $151,845.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.80 or 0.00802337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00102508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.59 or 0.09061137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

