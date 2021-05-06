ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00269086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.37 or 0.01192358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00794307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.85 or 0.99757552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.