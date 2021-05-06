Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 23,415 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 14,882,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,306. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.54 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

