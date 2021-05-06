Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,008,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,231. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

