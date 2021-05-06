Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 825,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

