The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director John T. Cahill Sells 209,488 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,294. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

