ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos Sells 12,030 Shares

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.41.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.