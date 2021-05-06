Spectiv 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00802753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.45 or 0.08952993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

