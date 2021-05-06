Analysts Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Price Target at $8.86

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 314,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,884. The stock has a market cap of $317.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

