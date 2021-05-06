$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.63. 606,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,244. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

