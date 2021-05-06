$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NVO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

