Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Cosmos has a market cap of $5.51 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $26.14 or 0.00045915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,277.92 or 1.00613072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00192530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

