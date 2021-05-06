Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.600-9.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.81.

Linde stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

