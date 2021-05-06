Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%.

NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 23,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,635. Alico has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

