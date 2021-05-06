Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Shares of AVNW traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 1,162,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,780. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.