TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE THS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 941,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

