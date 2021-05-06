BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.50

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 ($50.00) and last traded at €42.05 ($49.47), with a volume of 52439 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.95 ($48.18).

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 60.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.31 and its 200 day moving average is €33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.36.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

