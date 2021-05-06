Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 271.57

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total value of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,434 shares of company stock valued at $664,068 and sold 295,085 shares valued at $86,590,164.

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 281.30 ($3.68). 11,068,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.