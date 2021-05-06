Brokerages Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $120.14

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:SNX traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.88. 351,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,325. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $646,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

