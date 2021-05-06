Italo Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,774.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Italo has a market cap of $70,575.18 and $8,774.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

