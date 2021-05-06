Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

