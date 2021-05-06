Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLPEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF remained flat at $$27.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

