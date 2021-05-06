ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

NASDAQ:CCXI remained flat at $$27.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,668. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $53,991.35. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,279 shares of company stock worth $3,415,255 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 38.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

