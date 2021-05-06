-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 38,569,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,438,609. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.